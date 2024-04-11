Retired Army Veteran Fatally Shot While Mowing Lawn

Mario Morales-Moreno , a retired Army veteran, was tragically shot and killed while mowing his lawn at his home in Long Beach . Four individuals have been arrested in connection with the murder, which is believed to be gang-related. The mayor of Long Beach , Rex Richardson, expressed his condolences and called for the community to come together to prevent violence and provide opportunities for the youth.

Morales-Moreno's wife, Elsa, recounted the incident, stating that her husband was hit by a stray bullet while three individuals were being chased by another car. She described her husband as a responsible and beloved member of the community, highlighting his service in Iraq

