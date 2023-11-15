Rethinking Digitalization for an AI-first World

As generative AI unleashes a new wave of disruption across industries, tech leaders are reviewing their approach to AI and its role in digitalization. The promise of significant impact on digital innovation, customer experience and operational efficiencies will drive progressive governments and digitally-determined organizations to take an AI-first approach.

The concerns about data privacy and displacement of jobs and the demand for regulatory oversight remain, yet the need for competitive parity with early adopters will drive tech agendas. In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, the key to scaling a successful digital business lies in the strategic implementation of automation. This session will delve into the critical role automation plays in bridging skills gaps, cutting costs, and fostering agility and innovation

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WJXT4: Dominica Creates World's First Marine Protected Area for Endangered Sperm WhaleThe tiny Caribbean island of Dominica is creating the world’s first marine protected area for one of earth’s largest animals: the endangered sperm whale. Nearly 300 square miles (800 square kilometers) of royal blue waters on the western side of the island nation that serve as key nursing and feeding grounds will be designated as a reserve, the government announced Monday.

Source: wjxt4 | Read more »

KSATNEWS: Dominica Creates World's First Marine Protected Area for Endangered Sperm WhalesThe tiny Caribbean island of Dominica is creating the world’s first marine protected area for one of earth’s largest animals: the endangered sperm whale. Nearly 300 square miles (800 square kilometers) of royal blue waters on the western side of the island nation that serve as key nursing and feeding grounds will be designated as a reserve, the government announced Monday.

Source: ksatnews | Read more »

CBSNEWS: Dominica creates world's first marine protected area for sperm whalesThe Caribbean island of Dominica is creating the world's first marine protected area for sperm whales, the island's government announced Monday. The reserve aims to protect the whales from plastic trash, noise pollution, and ship strikes, while also contributing to climate resilience and mitigating global warming.

Source: CBSNews | Read more »

SLATE: Texas Rangers on the Verge of First World Series ChampionshipThe Texas Rangers are one game away from securing their first World Series championship in franchise history. Despite a mediocre regular season and a struggling bullpen, they have managed to overcome challenges and reach the World Series. They are currently leading the series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Source: Slate | Read more »

ABC: Dominica Creates World's First Marine Protected Area for Sperm WhalesThe tiny Caribbean island of Dominica is creating the world’s first marine protected area for one of earth’s largest animals: the endangered sperm whale. Nearly 300 square miles (800 square kilometers) of royal blue waters on the western side of the island nation that serve as key nursing and feeding grounds will be designated as a reserve, the government announced Monday.

Source: ABC | Read more »

NBCNEWSHEALTH: World's First Whole Eye Transplant Successfully CompletedSurgeons at NYU Langone Health have completed the world’s first whole eye transplant, a groundbreaking advancement many thought was impossible. The patient, Aaron James, 46, a military veteran from Hot Spring Village, Arkansas, cannot see out of the transplanted eye, but he considers the operation a success nonetheless.

Source: NBCNewsHealth | Read more »