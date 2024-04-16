Retaining Wall Collapses on New Jersey Turnpike After Tractor Trailer Accident

ELIZABETH, N.J. -- Police responded Monday night after an accident involving a tractor trailer caused a New Jersey Turnpike retaining wall to collapse and send debris to the street below.The damage was visible from Chopper 2 . Police vehicles were seen surrounding where the wall once stood on the turnpike's Elizabeth Avenue overpass.'I've been in town for over 30 years and I never imagined I'd see the turnpike missing a wall,' Elizabeth resident Martha Padilla said.

A panicked woman grabbed her child and ran for dear life as a part of the retaining wall protecting traffic on I-95 crashed down.'I looked at the Ring camera one for more time and thank God there were no cars passing by,' Padilla said.New Jersey's Department of Transportation said a tractor trailer overturned on the southbound outer roadway, just north of Interchange 13 and the Goethals Bridge. Surveillance video shows the moment of impact.

New Jersey Turnpike Tractor Trailer Accident Retaining Wall Collapse Debris Elizabeth Chopper 2

