Retailers Offer Specially Designed Eclipse Glasses for Added Protection

Some retailers are offering specially designed eclipse glasses that have gained traction on social media. The glasses are extra dark with a filter capacity exceeding that of daily sunglasses for added protection.

Ophthalmologists are warning consumers to be cautious of what’s being sold online because counterfeit eclipse glasses will give people a false sense of security and may cause long term vision damage.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCDFW / 🏆 288. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

bet365 bonus code NYPNEWS: $100 + full launch offer in NC, choice of offer in other statesUse the bet365 bonus code NYPNEWS to get fantastic offers to use on Sunday’s slate.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Cinematographer, Who Braved Everest With Specially Built IMAX Camera, DiesMountaineer and cinematographer David Breashears, who summited Mount Everest with a huge specially-built IMAX camera, has died.

Source: petapixel - 🏆 527. / 51 Read more »

H-E-B's Fair Oaks store features layout designed for growthH-E-B opened its store at Lemon Creek Ranch between Boerne and San Antonio on Wednesday.

Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »

I Used The New Smart Ring Designed For Women For 1 Month: My Honest ReviewMy honest review of the Evie ring.

Source: mindbodygreen - 🏆 296. / 63 Read more »

In Beverly Hills, an Extravagant William Hefner-Designed Mansion Sells for a Discounted $30 MillionKnown as “Laurel House,” the spec property originally surfaced on the market back in 2020 for just under $40 million.

Source: RobbReport - 🏆 309. / 63 Read more »

College Antidiscrimination Suits Over Anti-Israel Speech Aren't Designed to Win But to IntimidateJoseph Pace is an appellate attorney specializing in civil rights law. He is the founder and manager of J. Pace Law, PLLC.

Source: commondreams - 🏆 530. / 51 Read more »