Retailers Must Delight and Surprise, Argues LVMH's Chris de Lapuente

“Stores are going to have to work harder and harder to excite the customers and make the effort to delight them,” he said. The Left Bank department store is now in the habit of clearing away the beauty stands in its vast nave to make way for immersive evening theater performances, for which customers pay 75 euros. The executive noted that 17,000 people attended a dramatic interpretation of Émile Zola’s “Au Bonheur des Dames” earlier this year, and a fall spectacle, “Cirque le Roux,” has already sold more than 10,000 tickets in less than two months.

“The dream and ambition would be to do this in most of the major cities,” he said of the fairs, which have also been staged in Paris and Shanghai recently. “It will be the place where you go to discover what is hot, exciting and trendy in the world of prestige beauty.”

The executive also trumpeted the need for retailers to build communities, noting that Sephora boasts 60 million regular customers, and that Le Bon Marché employs a dozen personal shoppers. “I would like to have 100,” he said. “This has to be a major area of focus.”

“We need to focus on better retention, better career development,” he said. “Post-COVID-19, the challenges are even greater than before.…We are gradually introducing more flexible work arrangements.” He noted Patrick is on track to be the first female CEO of the prestige beauty retailer’s North American arm when current president and CEO Jean-André Rougeot retires next year.

