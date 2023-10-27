Resurrection College Prep girls' flag football team headed to state championship hosted by the Chicago Bears

The Resurrection College Prep girls' flag football team is preparing for a historic weekend for the school, ahead of the team playing in this weekend's

The meteoric rise to state finalist comes in the school's first season with a flag football team, and they're already ranked fifth in Illinois. "It was all a new experience because we didn't even know we were going to have a team until June 3," head coach Josh Wiechert told NBC Chicago.Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly“I was immediately interested in flag football when they announced it as a new sport.

Months later, 21 girls comprised the roster that became one of nine teams competing at Halas Hall for the state championship.“We always said from the beginning joking around that we were state bound, but now we actually made it. I feel like our team has done so well this season, especially for our first year," quarterback Sophia Spanos said. headtopics.com

Flag football, rapidly gaining popularity both nationally and globally, will be recognized by the Illinois High School Association beginning next year, and has been added as an Olympic sport for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

