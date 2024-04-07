Resurging Prominence of ISIS-K in Afghanistan

ISIS-K has shown a resurging prominence, two and a half years after killing 13 U.S. service members at the Kabul airport. The group faced setbacks in the past due to a Taliban counteroffensive and infighting between its Afghan and Pakistani commanders. However, it adapted by focusing on Afghanistan and gained new recruits after the Taliban 's victory. The Kabul airport bombing in 2021 further boosted its credibility.

ISIS-K has emerged as a resilient terrorist group, fighting against the United States, Russia, and the ruling Taliban government. With the U.S. withdrawal, the group thrived in the vacuum and carried out more terrorist attacks in 2020-2021. The United Nations report highlighted the group's growth in sophistication and effectiveness

ISIS-K Afghanistan Terrorist Group United States Russia Taliban Kabul Airport Bombing United Nations

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



dcexaminer / 🏆 6. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fmr. Obama CIA Head: ‘Very Capable’ ISIS-K ‘Much Stronger’ Post-Afghanistan Withdrawal Source of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

US has ‘almost no ability to see into’ Afghanistan as ISIS reconstitutes, former general warnsThe Islamic State Khorasan is growing 'unabated' in Afghanistan, where the U.S. military has 'almost no ability to strike,' retired Gen. Frank McKenzie said.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Moscow attack fuels concern over global ISIS-K threat growing under the Taliban in AfghanistanThe Taliban promised the Trump administration it wouldn't allow terror groups to plot attacks on Afghan soil. That vow has gone unfulfilled.

Source: CBSHealth - 🏆 480. / 51 Read more »

ISIS-K attack in Moscow highlights growing terror threat from AfghanistanFollowing the deadly ISIS-K attack in Moscow, the threat of terrorism emanating from Afghanistan is once again in focus as the terror group seeks to export its extremism beyond Kabul.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Denmark, Sweden, Finland, the United States, and the United Kingdom Ranked as Top Countries for InvestorsThe Milken Institute, an economic think tank based in California, released its annual Global Opportunity Index report which tracks investor interest in global economies. The U.S. ranked 4 while China ranked 39 — which is pretty high for an emerging economy, Senior Director Maggie Switek said.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

ISIS Group Accused in Moscow Shooting Plotted More Terror Attacks in EuropeThe alleged culprits behind the deadly shooting in Moscow had ambitions for attacks beyond Russia, according to Western intelligence agencies.

Source: thedailybeast - 🏆 307. / 63 Read more »