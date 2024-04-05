Restoration Plans Announced for Alamo Cenotaph

The Texas General Land Office and the Alamo Trust have announced plans to restore the Alamo Cenotaph while keeping the structure in place. The restoration work is scheduled to start in July 2024 and finish in early 2025. An investigation conducted last November revealed the need for repairs, an updated drainage system, and patchwork for the 60-foot-tall monument. Stones from the monument will be temporarily removed to facilitate the restoration process.
A fence will be installed around the Cenotaph to allow the public to observe the progress
Alamo Cenotaph Restoration Texas Land Office Alamo Trust
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SAcurrent - 🏆 607. / 51 Read more »
Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »
Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »
Remember the glasses: The Alamo to host eclipse watch partyRemember the glasses: The Alamo will host an eclipse watch party on April 8, officials say.
Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »
Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »
Alamo Colleges to strengthen path to UTSA, other schoolsThe three-year, nearly $500,000 Greater Texas Foundation grant will provide a “student-friendly” transfer portal.
Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »