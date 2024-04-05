Restoration Plans Announced for Alamo Cenotaph

The Texas General Land Office and the Alamo Trust have announced plans to restore the Alamo Cenotaph while keeping the structure in place. The restoration work is scheduled to start in July 2024 and finish in early 2025. An investigation conducted last November revealed the need for repairs, an updated drainage system, and patchwork for the 60-foot-tall monument. Stones from the monument will be temporarily removed to facilitate the restoration process.

A fence will be installed around the Cenotaph to allow the public to observe the progress

