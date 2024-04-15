Restocking Ohio's Lakes and Ponds with Trout

Restocking Ohio 's lakes and ponds is an important task the Division of Wildlife does each year with new ponds being restocked this year The Division of Wildlife was out at Whetstone, Westgate, Franklin, and Linden Parks on Monday to restock the ponds with fish.

Restocking Ohio's lakes and ponds is an important task the Division of Wildlife does each year with new ponds being restocked this year. Annually, 85,000 trout are released to different ponds and lakes in the state. Community members like Joel Latham are very thankful to fish in ponds like in Westgate Park. He told ABC 6 he has been fishing at the pond for two years.

