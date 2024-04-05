Restaurateur and chef partnership in San Antonio turns sour

When restaurateur Peter Selig and chef Chris Carlson teamed up in 2017 to launch Southtown’s Maverick Texas Brasserie , it had the makings of a great pairing. Selig had made a name behind the scenes as a co-founder of River Walk restaurants Acenar and Biga on the Banks, while Carlson had distinguished stints at now-shuttered San Antonio restaurants Le Reve, the Sandbar and Maverick’s former neighbor Brigid, among others.
The union went so well, Carlson says in a court document, that Selig approached him in 2020 about opening two Pearl-area eateries focused on upscale Italian and fast-casual food. RESTAURANT CLASH: Acclaimed restaurateur Andrew Goodman, St. Anthony hotel’s owners head to trial over Rebelle rift The partnership began to fray in 2021, though, with Carlson saying he was doing more work — running the day-to-day operations at Maverick while preparing for the openings of Allora and Arrosta in the Pearl district — for less pa
Restaurateur Chef Partnership San Antonio Maverick Texas Brasserie Pearl District Italian Food Fast-Casual Food
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Best Restaurants in San Antonio | San Antonio Express-NewsA guide to San Antonio and the Hill Country's best dining and drinks
Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »
Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »
Real Estate News | San Antonio Express-NewsSan Antonio and Hill Country real estate news, from the San Antonio Express-News.
Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »
Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »
Source: SAcurrent - 🏆 607. / 51 Read more »
Source: SAcurrent - 🏆 607. / 51 Read more »