Restaurants that failed an inspection and aced a follow-up inspection in the same week

These restaurants failed their Nov. 6-12 inspections and were temporarily closed. Follow-up inspections are required. Facility Temporarily Closed: Operations ordered stopped until violations are corrected. High Priority - Dented/rusted cans present. See stop sale. In dry food storage area, one can of baked beans is rusted. Can discarded. High Priority - Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area.

One (1) live fly observed in back food storage area. **Warning** High Priority - Raw animal food stored over or with ready-to-eat food in a freezer - not all products commercially packaged. In reach in freezer in kitchen, raw chicken stored over ready to eat bacon. Items moved and stored correctly. **Corrected On-Site** High Priority - Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings foun

