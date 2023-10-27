Restaurant serves up food, comfort during Lewiston manhunt

Since a gunman killed 18 people this week, shocking residents and sparking a sweeping manhunt for the suspect, an eerie silence has descended on this stretch of southeastern Maine.

But at Best Thai II - one of the only restaurants open this week - business has been bustling since owner Pongsakorn Hanjitsuwan opened his doors hours after the shootings. Hanjitsuwan opened his restaurant after weighing the risk with staff. Located next to the police station, Hanjitsuwan figured staff and customers were probably in a safe spot. Besides, he said, Bath was a 30-minute drive from the epicenter of the manhunt for Robert Card, 40, the suspect in the fatal shootings at a local bowling alley and bar.

"This place is like home to us, and I was gratified to see that they were open," said Maria, a 78-year-old Bath resident and former restaurant industry worker who declined to give her last name. She stopped in for a pad thai lunch with a friend on Friday. headtopics.com

Maine authorities said they were lifting stay-at-home orders on Friday evening, although a local cellphone alert warned residents to "remain vigilant" and said businesses had the option to open or remain closed.Toni Martin, 50, waited 45 minutes in line at McDonald's in Auburn, Maine, when it opened on Friday, desperate to buy coffee and a meal after she and her husband had "picked at whatever was in the house" to eat on Thursday.

One woman asked him if he had bread. He promised a delivery would be coming in once his bakery supplier reopened.

