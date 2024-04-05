Restaurant Owner in Idaho Faces Felony Charges of Lewd Conduct with a Minor

The owner of a popular restaurant in Idaho is facing felony charges of lewd conduct with a minor under the age of 16. He is being charged with felony counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16 and with sexual battery of a minor child 16 to 17 years of age. The owner previously owned a food truck in Nampa and successfully transitioned it into a restaurant in Boise.

During the investigation, law enforcement found evidence of sexual activity between the owner and the victim, including nude photos. The victim is currently 28 weeks pregnant and has asked the owner for support, but he denies the child is his

