Respiratory Therapist Joins Health Care Workers' Rally for Better Wages and Staffing

Cheer Liv, a respiratory therapist at Garfield Medical Center in Monterey Park, took his two young children to a rally that health care workers held on Labor Day to protest low wages and staffing shortages .In these challenging times, the need for reliable local reporting has never been greater. Put a value on the impact of our year-round coverage. Help us continue to highlight LA stories, hold the powerful accountable, and amplify community voices.

“The challenge for any health care organization is figuring out how to pay for the higher wages,” said Joanne Spetz, director of the Philip R. Lee Institute for Health Policy Studies at the University of California-San Francisco. “Since labor costs are the largest part of any health care organization’s costs, it’s hard to figure out how to reduce spending without looking at labor costs.”

“It seems like a contradiction to say this law’s going to cost billions of dollars while at the same time saying it’s going to reduce workers’ total compensation,” said Lucia, who projects a far lower price tag. “A higher minimum wage will make it easier and cheaper for hospitals to recruit and retain these workers. The cost savings, and the productivity benefits of more experienced workers, could offset much of the labor cost increase,” Reich said.

Respiratory Therapist Rally Health Care Workers Low Wages Staffing Shortages Cuts To Hours Benefits

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



LAist / 🏆 606. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABC15 Arizona joins KTAR roundtable on Valley teen violence and mental healthWatch the roundtable live Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on ABC15, all day on KTAR

Source: abc15 - 🏆 263. / 63 Read more »

Further action sought for troubled Carlsbad housing projectCounty joins city in requesting improved security and better mental health services for Windsor Pointe residents

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

M.E.A.N. Girls Empowerment to shine light on health disparities at Girls Health Matters SummitThe event is poised to inspire positive change in the lives of young girls across Chicago.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Respond to Kate's Health News: 'We Wish Health and Healing'Meghan is a freelance news writer at Marie Claire. Her work has also ppeared in Bustle, Refinery29, Popsugar, and other outlets. When she isn't writing, Meghan runs a community for plus-size people in the Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina.

Source: marieclaire - 🏆 102. / 63 Read more »

Study shows benefits of chatgroups to human health can be replicated in plant healthA CABI-led study has revealed that there is evidence of the benefits of chatgroups to human health, which can also be replicated in plant health.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

UT Health San Antonio opens new health care facility on Northwest SideA ribbon-cutting marked the opening of UT Health San Antonio’s newest location, which will serve the Northwest Side community.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »