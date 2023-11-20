Resilient Mother Battles Nature's Wrath in Remote Himalayan Village

In the remote Himalayan village of Pahalgam, Zubaida Begum, a resilient 45-year-old mother of three, faces a daily battle against nature’s capricious wrath. Living in a mountainous place where the elements can be unforgiving, she stands as a beacon of courage, safeguarding her family's survival in the rugged terrain. Her days begin at 5 a.m., with the responsibility of preparing breakfast for her extended family of 12.

Despite the societal expectations that are meant to confine her to traditional gender roles, Begum defies these norms by actively participating in the physically demanding tasks of tending to her family’s flock of sheep alongside male family members. She skilfully navigates the treacherous terrain, ensuring the well-being of both her family and their livelihood. But Begum’s chores have become harder and harder with the increasing frequency and intensity of extreme weather events. Each day, she must navigate the elements, constantly adapting and finding innovative ways to protect her loved ones from nature’s brutality





