Residents weigh in on former alderman's conviction

Michele Ryba credits former Ald. Edward Burke with the fact she feels safe walking to the CTA Orange Line at dawn. For her, the quality of life in the Southwest Side’s 14th Ward is more important than the corruption case federal prosecutors brought against the ward’s former longtime alderman that resulted in Burke’s conviction Thursday on all but one of the 14 counts that he used his public position to extort businesses.

On a recent night, Ryba, 61, considered whether a guilty verdict would make her think differently about Burke’s legacy. She took several moments, then shook her head. “I can’t say it wouldn’t matter if he committed a crime, but he was a good alderman and he got things done for the ward,” she said. And therein lies the pro and the con that makes Burke’s case intensely local yet also ubiquitous across Chicago as alderman across the city for generations have been pinched by the fed





ChicagoBreaking » / 🏆 521. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

This 1.2 Million-Mile Tesla Model S Is On Its 14th Motor, Fourth Battery PackAfter nearly 1.2 million miles of driving, this Tesla Model S is now on its fourteenth motor and fourth battery pack, but the car's exterior still looks almost new.

Source: InsideEVs - 🏆 579. / 51 Read more »

Chicago Transit Authority Faces Hiring CrisisThe Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) is struggling to hire and retain enough bus and rail operators, leading to a hiring crisis. Mass resignations during the pandemic and an aging workforce have contributed to high attrition rates. The CTA has increased wages, partnered with a college, and offered hiring bonuses to compete with the private sector.

Source: Chicago_Reader - 🏆 447. / 53 Read more »

Residents of Van Horn Concerned About Proposed Natural Gas PipelineA growing number of Van Horn residents feel like their small town isnt prepared to respond to potential explosions or fires if a proposed natural gas pipeline that will run past their town and connect to another proposed pipeline in Mexico is constructed.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

Residents in Little Falls Struggle to Return Home as Floodwaters RecedeFloodwaters in Little Falls are slowly receding, but many residents near the Passaic River are still unable to return home. Some residents are using an aluminum dinghy to move around the flooded area, while others are relying on a high-water vehicle for transportation. Despite evacuation orders, some residents have chosen to stay at home.

Source: CBSNewYork - 🏆 268. / 63 Read more »

Residents of Van Horn Concerned About Proposed Natural Gas PipelineResidents of Van Horn are worried about the potential dangers of a proposed natural gas pipeline that will run near their town and connect to another pipeline in Mexico.

Source: TexasTribune - 🏆 441. / 53 Read more »

Winter Storm to Bring Accumulating Snow to Chicago and DetroitA winter storm is expected to bring accumulating snow to Chicago and Detroit over the extended Thanksgiving weekend. The storm will also spread snow across nearly a dozen states, including Denver. Crashing temperatures and a push of Arctic air will extend over 1,000 miles across the central United States. We Minnesota SNOW SUCKS

Source: accuweather - 🏆 46. / 68 Read more »