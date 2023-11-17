Residents Oppose Proposed I-71 Interchange at Boston Road

Dozens of Brunswick residents this week either submitted written testimony or journeyed to Columbus to speak in person against the proposed I-71 interchange at Boston Road as the Ohio Senate Transportation Committee met Wednesday to continue its look at Senate Bill 155. — the Ohio State Transportation Budget — spearheaded by Representative Tom Patton requiring entrance and exit ramps at least every 4.5 miles on interstate highways in adjacent municipal corporations in different counties.

While the transportation budget doesn’t name Strongsville and Brunswick by name, the border between the cities is currently the only place the requirement applies. “In my opinion, the way this provision was put in was a deliberate move to override NOACA (the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency). This was a premeditated move on the part of the city of Strongsville

United States Headlines Read more: CLEVELANDSCENE »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ADNDOTCOM: Motorists in Anchorage Face Dangerous Road Conditions Due to Snow and IceLast week, as a heavy blanket of snow fell on Anchorage, daycare owner Crystal Culp experienced the dangerous road conditions caused by the build-up of snow and ice. This incident highlights the challenges faced by motorists in Alaska during winter.

Source: adndotcom | Read more »

FOXLA: LA Mayor Encourages Residents to Use Public Transportation During Freeway ClosureLA Mayor Karen Bass has encouraged residents to use public transportation while a portion of the 10 freeway remains closed. She introduced a proposal with steps to encourage the use of public transportation during the closure.

Source: FOXLA | Read more »

NEWSWEEK: Bengals Struggle in Road Prime-Time GamesThe Cincinnati Bengals have a poor record in road prime-time games, while the Baltimore Ravens have a strong record at home. Both teams are coming off losses and are aiming to win the division.

Source: Newsweek | Read more »

KUT: Protesters Gather at Texas Capitol to Oppose Senate Bill 4Protesters gather at the Texas Capitol to show their opposition to Senate Bill 4, a state law that makes unauthorized entry into Texas a state crime. The Texas House of Representatives gave its final approval to the measure, Senate Bill 4, on Tuesday night. The chamber also approved a separate measure to add more than $1.5 billion to the state budget for physical barriers on the border with Mexico. House lawmakers' actions hand Gov. Greg Abbott at least a temporary victory after the Legislature couldn’t pass similar items during previous sessions despite the governor labeling the issues a priority for his administration. But at least one of the measures will likely face a court challenge due to questions about state enforcement likely conflicting with the federal government’s duties. The illegal entry bill, SB 4, creates a new state crime for unauthorized entry into Texas from a foreign country, a class B misdemeanor on first offense.

Source: KUT | Read more »

DENVERCHANNEL: Denver Mayor Reduces Number of Residents at Proposed Micro-Community SiteDenver Mayor Mike Johnston is making changes to a proposed micro-community site in the Overland neighborhood after neighbors expressed concerns. The number of initial residents will be reduced from 120 to 60.

Source: DenverChannel | Read more »

WRTV: Residents File Lawsuit Against Indianapolis Housing Agency and Property Management GroupResidents at Lugar Tower in Indianapolis have filed a lawsuit against the Indianapolis Housing Agency and the property management group, alleging a breach of a settlement agreement regarding security measures. The removal of the first shift security team has raised concerns among the residents.

Source: wrtv | Read more »