Residents of Henderson City Alerted to Coyote Encounters Caught on Camera

Residents of Henderson City , Nevada , are on alert after home security cameras caught two different encounters between dogs and coyotes in the area.To try to set some of the neighbors’ minds at ease, KVVU-TV spoke with the Nevada Department of Wildlife about how to keep pets safe from coyotes.Coyote encounters caught on cameraIn a video captured late last week, a coyote can be seen making its way into a backyard before it’s confronted by two small dogs.

'Not all interactions between a domestic pet domestic dog and a coyote end in the pet being attacked — although that does sometimes occur,” Nielsen said. So why are the coyotes being attracted to backyards? The reason — at least in part — has to do with comfort. “Because we make them very comfortable, “ Nielsen said of backyards. “We make shade, we add water a lot of times.'The expert says smells coming off of things like pet food and dog droppings also attract the critters to backyards.

Henderson City Nevada Residents Alert Home Security Cameras Encounters Dogs Coyotes Nevada Department Of Wildlife Pets Safe Tips

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



WGAL / 🏆 331. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

3 St. George residents hit, killed by drunken driver in southern Nevada, police sayThree motorcyclists from St. George were killed Saturday in a Nevada crash involving a semitruck whose driver was allegedly driving drunk.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »

South Philly residents sue city, demand injunction on FDR Park makeoverThe lawsuit claims the city plans to radically change the nature of FDR Park with proposed renovations and it can't do that without City Council and Orphans' Court approval.

Source: PhillyDailyNews - 🏆 89. / 67 Read more »

KKK fliers condemned by city leaders, residents at Chillicothe council meetingFliers allegedly from a Kentucky chapter of the Ku Klux Klan were condemned by city council members and residents at a meeting on Monday.

Source: 10TV - 🏆 560. / 51 Read more »

Residents fear displacement as city considers flood prevention measuresThe City of San Antonio has three proposals to control flooding along Highway 90 east of I-35 but all proposals would include the buyout of properties, some homeowners are

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Residents protest closing of Studio City golf course, Harvard-Westlake's new sports complexThe Waddington Golf and Tennis Club is set to cease operations on April 3, as Harvard-Westlake prepares to build a new athletic complex on the property.

Source: FOXLA - 🏆 445. / 53 Read more »

City of Palatka launches program to help residents who struggled with utility bills during pandemicThe City of Palatka launched a new program that will help residents who struggled with utility bills during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »