Residents of Former Wood Street Homeless Encampment Reflect on Life in Shelters

At the north end of Wood Street in West Oakland , just outside a cabin shelter village that houses dozens of homeless people who until about a year ago lived at a sprawling encampment in the area, the mangled husks of three abandoned vehicles sat tipped over on their sides. Piles of trash, shopping carts and other debris lined the street. Holes had been cut in the chain-link fence meant to protect cabin residents from intruders.

Aaron Daley said city outreach teams helped move him into one of the shelters last year as authorities finished clearing the Wood Street encampment, which garnered national attention as one of the largest anywhere in the country. Like other cabin residents who gathered a few blocks away Wednesday to commemorate the anniversary of the final dismantling of the camp and call for five weeks of “action in solidarity” against sweeps, Daley said life in the city-run shelters can be chaotic. “They made these promises that they were going to provide services that were going to help us reintegrate,” Daley said. “What they did was create a storage area for homeless people

