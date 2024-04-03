Residents of Dolton, Illinois Express Anger Towards Mayor Over Alleged Misuse of Public Funds

Residents of Dolton, Illinois expressed their anger towards Mayor Tiffany Henyard at a village board meeting. They accused her of misusing public funds and criticized her lavish spending on travel and dining.

Henyard defended herself by claiming that she was being targeted because of her race and position of power. The meeting was disrupted by community members who protested outside the village hall.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KUTV2News / 🏆 281. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Week in Review: Illinois Eclipse 2024 • Chicago Bears invest in new stadium • Dolton mayor gets suedThese are the top stories on Fox 32's Week in Review.

Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »

Tensions flare at Dolton village board meeting as residents plead for mayor to step downSparks flew at a packed Dolton village hall on Monday night as residents confronted embattled Mayor Tiffany Henyard and demanded she resign over recent…

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Dolton trustees vote for more transparent investigation into Mayor Tiffany Henyard’s Las Vegas tripFour Dolton trustees and the village clerk called Thursday for an outside investigator to look into a recent trip to Las Vegas spearheaded by embattled Mayor Tiffany Henyard.

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

New sexual assault complaint may have ties to Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard investigation: sourceA police report about a sexual assault in Nevada was filed in South Holland and sources tell us it may be connected to a Village of Dolton and Thornton Township work trip to Las Vegas.

Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »

3 former employees sue Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard, alleging retaliation for not following ordersTwo former Dolton employees and one former Thornton Township employee filed three separate lawsuits Wednesday against Dolton Mayor and Thornton Supervisor Tiffany Henyard, alleging they were termin…

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

3 former employees sue Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard for wrongful firing amid corruption accusationsThree former employees are suing the mayor of Dolton, alleging they were wrongfully terminated when they refused to do her political bidding.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »