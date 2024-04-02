Residents of Democrat-Run City Use Heavy Planters to Deter Homeless

Residents of that Democrat-run city raising money for a common sense solution to a terrible problem. At a cost of around $700 each, heavy planters, filled with about 1,400 pounds of rocks and soil, were strategically placed on sidewalks to discourage the homeless from setting up tents and making a permanent home in front of a home or business. People could still walk back and forth, but that extra space able to accommodate tents was now blocked.

Democrats run San Francisco without opposition, so common-sense solutions will never be allowed. Now, residents and business owners are required to obtain a permit before placing a planter

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Felony Assaults on Subway Jump 53 Percent in Gun-Controlled, Democrat-Run NYCSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

This Gen Z Democrat quit his job protecting elections to run against a Georgia fake electorJane C. Timm is a senior reporter for NBC News.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Indicted Sen. Bob Menendez declines reelection as Democrat, may run as independentMenendez’s announcement comes days before New Jersey’s Democratic filing deadline on March 25.

Source: politico - 🏆 381. / 59 Read more »

NJ Senator Bob Menendez will not run for re-election as Democrat; keeping options openIf Menendez runs as an independent, he has until the day of the primary election, June 4, to submit 800 signatures.

Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »

Nolte: Survey Reveals ‘Only Half of New Yorkers Plan to Stay’ in Democrat-Run CitySource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Nolte: Democrat-Run Chicago Only City with Lower Population Today Than in 2000Source of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »