Residents Meet with Houston Police Chief to Address Issues Caused by Short-Term Rentals

Residents said they were happy to meet with Police Chief Troy Finner, who told them he would work to end the lawlessness in their neighborhood. West Houston residents finally feel like their pleas for help are being heard after meeting with Houston Police Chief Troy Finner. They discussed the issues caused by short-term rental properties, including disruptive guests engaging in illegal activities.

Residents have been contacting the city and police for assistance for the past two years, dealing with incidents involving guns, snakes, and sex parties. Finner assured them that he is committed to resolving the problems in their neighborhood

