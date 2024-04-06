Residents in Rhode Island Feel Earthquake

WJAR received several calls from viewers asking if there was an earthquake. Some residents in Cranston and North Smithfield felt the quake and described their experiences. While some were alarmed, others were disappointed to have missed the chance to experience an earthquake.

