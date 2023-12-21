Residents in Little Falls Struggle to Return Home as Floodwaters Recede

Floodwaters in Little Falls started to recede Wednesday, but for hundreds of residents near the Passaic River, it was still too high to return home. An aluminum dinghy moved by manpower was the source of safe passage for Little Falls residents on Parkway. Augusto Kelly ferried folks from their water-locked homes to drier ground for work, school and food. Some opted to stay at home, despite evacuation orders. A high-water vehicle helped them get to town for essentials.





CBSNewYork » / 🏆 268. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

A Mother's Nightmare: My Son's Mysterious IllnessConnie’s college-aged son — who had gotten the meningitis vaccine — was diagnosed w/ meningitisB on Thanksgiving. Read how sharing her story w/ others helps it from happening to their children. RWRS

Source: HealthyWomen - 🏆 29. / 68 Read more »

Vehicle Crashes and Explodes at U.S.-Canada Bridge Checkpoint in Niagara FallsA vehicle speeding toward a U.S.-Canada bridge from the American side crashed and exploded at a checkpoint in Niagara Falls on Wednesday, killing two people and prompting the closing of multiple border crossings for hours. Authorities weren't sure what spurred the wreck but said there were no signs it was a terror attack. Much remained unclear about the incident at the Rainbow Bridge, which stirred concerns on both sides of the border as the U.S. headed into the Thanksgiving holiday.

Source: FOX29philly - 🏆 570. / 51 Read more »

Vehicle Explosion at Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls Kills TwoTwo people died and a Border Patrol officer was injured in a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul stated that there is no indication of a terrorist attack.

Source: ActionNewsJax - 🏆 436. / 53 Read more »

Vehicle Explosion at U.S.-Canada Border Crossing in Niagara FallsA vehicle speeding toward a U.S.-Canada bridge from the American side crashed and exploded at a checkpoint in Niagara Falls on Wednesday, killing two people and prompting the closing of multiple border crossings for hours.

Source: AKNewsNow - 🏆 460. / 53 Read more »

Vehicle Crash and Explosion at Niagara Falls CheckpointThe investigation into a crash at a Niagara Falls border crossing has been turned over to local police after the FBI found no signs of explosive materials at the scene and 'no terrorism nexus was identified.'

Source: WTHRcom - 🏆 329. / 59 Read more »

Vehicle Explosion at U.S.-Canada Border Crossing in Niagara FallsA vehicle speeding toward a U.S.-Canada bridge from the American side crashed and exploded at a checkpoint in Niagara Falls on Wednesday, killing two people and prompting the closing of multiple border crossings for hours.

Source: FOX10News - 🏆 581. / 51 Read more »