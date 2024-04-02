Residents in LA's Food Deserts Face Limited Affordable Meal Options

In LA’s food deserts like the West Adams neighborhood where there’s only one grocery store within 1-mile radius, residents are faced with fewer affordable meal options. In the West Adams neighborhood near Crenshaw Boulevard and 28th Street, people said it’s less time-consuming to pop by at fast food restaurants like McDonald’s, Yoshinoya and Taco Bell locations instead of going grocery shopping at a Smart & Final a couple of blocks away.

“It's convenient for me to come to this or the McDonald’s,” Jose Castillo, who lives in South LA, said. “Sometimes you feel tired, and you just go buy your burger.” But with the possibility of fast food prices going up, frequent guests to the fast food eateries now have to think about how they will feed themselves and their family. “It’s economical since I don’t have a lot of income,” Janet Contreras said in Spanish, echoing others South LA residents’ concerns that affordable food options are dwindling

