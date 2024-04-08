Residents in Cypress Lakes Neighborhood Concerned About Increasing Pranks

Residents in the Villages of Cypress Lakes neighborhood in Cypress are concerned about the increasing number of pranks being played by teenagers and pre-teens. These pranks, although seemingly innocent, have the potential to escalate quickly and cause harm. Security cameras have captured instances of young individuals kicking doors and throwing bricks at houses. The community is on edge due to the rise in criminal activities .

In January, a neighbor took matters into his own hands to address the issue. Now, residents are urging parents to have conversations with their children about the consequences of their actions

