Residents in Cypress Lakes Neighborhood Call for End to Pranks

Those living in the Villages of Cypress Lakes neighborhood in Cypress are calling for an end to what they say is startling nonsense. Security cameras captured the moment a young man could be seen kicking the door several times before running away.

Another neighbor reported a similar incident where the same kids were caught throwing a brick at their house. Residents are concerned about the safety of their homes and are urging authorities to take action.

Cypress Cypress Lakes Neighborhood Pranks Safety Security Cameras

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KHOU / 🏆 330. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cypress HOA accused of hiring company to kill off neighborhood ducksColes Crossing residents express shock and concern as the HOA's methods for controlling the Muscovy duck population, including shooting incidents, spark controversy.

Source: FOX26Houston - 🏆 448. / 53 Read more »

Which neighborhood should be featured next on KSAT’s Know My Neighborhood?The team behind the project described it as “a deep dive into issues on a neighborhood-by-neighborhood basis.”

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

South Euclid homeowners riled about plans to build homes on empty lotHomeowners in the King George neighborhood of South Euclid say they love their neighborhood and street.

Source: cleveland19news - 🏆 70. / 68 Read more »

Willowbrook-area residents frustrated with ongoing mail thefts in their neighborhoodResidents living in the Retreat at Champions Landing neighborhood said thieves have been stealing mail from their community mailboxes on a weekly basis.

Source: KHOU - 🏆 330. / 59 Read more »

Pacific Beach residents fed up with people living in cars, RVs in their neighborhoodMany Pacific Beach residents are at their wits end with the uptick of people sleeping in their cars and recreational vehicles on residential streets.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

Homeless man repeatedly vandalizing cars in El Sereno neighborhood, residents saySeveral cars in an El Sereno neighborhood have been vandalized by a homeless man who has broken widows and scratched up paint jobs, neighbors say.

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »