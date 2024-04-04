Residents in Chicago Suburbs Prepare for Total Solar Eclipse

Residents in the south and southwest suburbs are preparing for the total solar eclipse that will cross North America on Monday. While Chicago and its suburbs won’t be in the path of totality, Carbondale will experience the total eclipse at 1:59 p.

m., with a partial eclipse beginning at 12:42 p.m.

Solar Eclipse Chicago Suburbs Totality Carbondale Partial Eclipse

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



chicagotribune / 🏆 8. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man dies after being shot, crashing on expressway in Chicago's south suburbsIllinois State Police were called to the northbound Bishop Ford Freeway near 170th Street for a rollover crash, and found the man who had crashed had been shot.

Source: cbschicago - 🏆 546. / 51 Read more »

Man dies after being shot, crashing on expressway in Chicago's south suburbsIllinois State Police were called to the northbound Bishop Ford Freeway near 170th Street for a rollover crash, and found the man who had crashed had been shot.

Source: cbschicago - 🏆 546. / 51 Read more »

Chicago weather: Severe storms, hail pelt south suburbsA Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 10 a.m. for Chicago's southern suburbs with hail being the primary hazard along with damaging straight-line winds.

Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »

Lawmakers Express Concerns Over Tax Proposal in Chicago's South SuburbsLawmakers in Chicago's south suburbs are raising concerns over a tax proposal amid questions about its potential use of funds. Trustees of Thornton Township have expressed reservations about the proposal's advancement. A coalition of south suburban mayors has come together to discourage constituents from supporting a referendum that would allocate nearly $3 million in additional funding to Thornton Township and its Supervisor Tiffany Henyard.

Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »

Cold-storage vans to help Greater Chicago Food Depository food pantries provide for south suburbsThree south suburban food pantries received new cold storage vans to increase ability to serve customers.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

Things to do March 29-April 4 in Chicago suburbs, Northwest IndianaHere are some events happening from March 29-April 4 in the Chicago suburbs and Northwest Indiana.

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »