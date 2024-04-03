Residents Express Concerns Over Construction Noise and Environmental Damage

Residents express concerns about construction noise, environmental damage, and ocean views after a meeting with Dominion Energy. Some residents claim that construction vibrations have caused cracks in their homes. Dominion promises to address the concerns by implementing quieter alarms on trucks, sound buffers, and monitoring devices. However, residents remain skeptical and fear that the turbines will be more visible than anticipated.

They express disappointment and frustration, stating that they were not informed about the potential impact on their homes and the ocean views. They believe that the construction will ultimately be regretted in the future

