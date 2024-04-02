Residents Confront San Diego County Chair Over Lack of Flood Relief Efforts

During a news conference in Southcrest, residents confronted County Chair Nora Vargas, accusing San Diego County of not doing enough to help flood victims. The residents expressed their frustration with Vargas for only showing up now that realtors want to donate funding. The San Diego Association of Realtors (SDAR) announced that qualifying households could receive up to $2,900 in grant money.

However, residents like Clarissa Marin argue that many people have already been evicted by their landlords and are struggling to find affordable housing

