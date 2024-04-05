Residents Concerned About Hoarding-Problem Properties in Los Angeles County

With the so-called trash house in the Fairfax District getting cleaned up quickly, residents from other Los Angeles County neighborhoods are asking about longtime hoarding-problem properties in their areas."We have quite a few in the 15th District, and I am sure, all over the city," said Councilmember Tim McOsker, as we stood in front of a trash-covered property in San Pedro which has been an issue for years and is part of a criminal complaint filed by the city.

The complaints from San Pedro come as the trash house in the Fairfax District got attention from Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass before it was cleaned up by crews.McOsker said the cleanup in the Fairfax District was the result of politicians reacting to media attention."Which is not good government," he adds.McOsker explained the system of nuisance abatement is "broken." He has since introduced a motion in the city council looking to streamline a system that otherwise would have taken years to go through court

Trash House Fairfax District Los Angeles County Hoarding San Pedro Nuisance Abatement City Council

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOXLA / 🏆 445. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Los Angeles County launches huge effort to train residents how to save livesDr. Barbara Ferrer, of Public Health, said the first responders are often “family, friends, colleagues, neighbors.”

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »

Where Los Angeles County DA George Gascón and Nathan Hochman stand on the issuesWe asked, they answered.

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »

20 places to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Los Angeles CountyThese are some of the best St. Patrick’s Day parties, parades and food and drink deals in the county.

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »

Broken buses keep Los Angeles County jail inmates from court and doctor visitsThere’s a shortage of buses needed to get those in L.A. County jails to their court appearances.

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »

Libraries expand Naloxone clinics, training at Los Angeles County librariesNaloxone, also known as Narcan, is an FDA-approved nasal spray that can quickly reverse the effects of opioid overdoses.

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »

'Them' Season 2 Trailer — Horror Returns to Los Angeles CountyRyan O&039;Rourke is a Senior News Writer at Collider with a specific interest in all things adult animation, video game adaptations, and the work of Mike Flanagan. He is also an experienced baseball writer with five years of articles between multiple outlets, most notably FanSided&039;s CubbiesCrib.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »