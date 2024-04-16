Residents at The Palms on Rolling Creek complex face prolonged electricity and hot water outages

complex came to us desperate for help after complaining about spending days without electricity and weeks without hot water.

“This is the light that I use to maneuver through here,” said an 80-year-old woman holding a lantern. “My refrigerator, all of this is gone now. It’s all trash. We’ve been without electricity for three days.”Harris County Justice of the Peace dismisses over 100 eviction cases at Cabo San Lucas Apartments

There’s also no hot water. Aside from a sign apologizing for the inconveniences and promising they’re working to fix the boiler they say they’ve gotten no response. As far as the electricity is concerned, people living there say that issue began on Saturday when an electricity pole fell and management told them they were forced to cut the power off, but nothing has changed since then.

