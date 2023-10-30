Resident Evil Village on the iPhone could be a preview of Apple’s gaming future

It’s incredible that Resident Evil Village plays as well as it does on the iPhone. The game is every bit as captivating as when I first played it on the PS5, and I was blown away by how well it translated to the tinier screen. But the game’s graphics aren’t the most interesting thing going on with this release — I’m much more excited for what it might be teasing for Apple gaming in the future. Let’s start by talking about Village first.

That Apple Silicon part is key. Apple’s phone and computer chips share similar architectures, so if a developer is already porting a game to run on Apple computers, it’s suddenly easier for Apple to convince developers to bring their games to the company’s phones and tablets, too. The pitch is getting some traction.

United States Headlines Read more: verge »

Upload Season 3: Dune, Resident Evil, The Shining Inspired LocationsDirector Tom Marshall and production designer Rachel O’Toole discuss how they crafted the unsettling futuristic housing, temp agencies and call centers alongside an abandoned Lake View for the series' latest episodes. Read more ⮕

Intoxicated resident harasses pickleball players: Bay Village Police BlotterOn Oct. 17 a pickleball player reported an intoxicated man was harassing park patrons and creating a disturbance. Read more ⮕

Homemade Caramel ApplesHomemade caramel apples are best with a caramel that's thick enough to generously coat, but soft enough to bite through. Read more ⮕

Halloween Caramel Apples: an easy, fun treat amid the candyThere is a slightly weird irony to the fact that around Halloween, we tend to look for recipes for seasonal sweets, even as we prepare for an onslaught of candy. Read more ⮕

The School For Good And Evil (2022)Based on the novel by Soman Chainani, The School For Good and Evil follows best friends Agatha and Sophie. Cynical misfit Agatha is assigned to the School for Good, creating fairytale heroes; meanwhile, fairy-tale-obsessed Sophie is placed in the School for Evil, dedicated to training villains. Read more ⮕

Evil has been with us since the beginning of timeWhy is Halloween fun? Why do we like horror movies? Read more ⮕