Resident Alien Season 3 Release Timeline Gets Clarifying Update (& 1 Key Change Is Confirmed)

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Resident Alien season 3 gets a clarifying update regarding its release date. The sci-fi dramedy debuted in 2021, beginning its story by introducing viewers to "Harry Vanderspeigle" (Alan Tudyk), an alien sent to wipe out humanity.

Responding to a reader question, TVLine confirms that the Resident Alien season 3 release on Syfy won't come until 2024. A more specific date is not mentioned, although it's noted that the upcoming outing will consist of eight episodes. That's less than previous seasons, which had ten and sixteen episodes, respectively.

What To Know About Resident Alien Season 3 The ending of Resident Alien season 2 involved Harry and General McCallister (Linda Hamilton) putting aside their differences to work together and deal with the much more pressing threat of the Greys' invasion. headtopics.com

Many of Patience's residents already know of Harry's secret by now, which will likely have ramifications in the upcoming episodes. The story will also reveal more of "Joseph Rainier" (Enver Gjokaj), the alien in disguise, who works for General McCallister.

