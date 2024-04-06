Resellers Inflate Prices of Indiana Fever Tickets After Caitlin Clark Effect

Hours after making single-game tickets to the upcoming Indiana Fever season available, resellers had them back on the market at inflated prices. Just hours after the Indiana Fever began selling single-game tickets for the upcoming season, the Caitlin Clark effect is in full swing. The team decided to sell tickets to two games each day for 10 days, with some seats costing as little as $10. Within hours of the first tickets going on sale Friday at 4 p.m.

, the secondary ticket market is already showing the impact Clark will have on attendance in Indianapolis

