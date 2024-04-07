Researchers Examine LSST Camera for Vera C. Rubin Observatory

Researchers examine the LSST Camera. The camera will soon be shipped to Chile, where it will be the heart of Vera C. Rubin Observatory (right). Credit: Vera C. Rubin Observatory /DOE/SLAC, formerly the Large Synoptic Survey Telescope (LSST), was formally proposed in 2001 to create an astronomical facility that could conduct deep-sky surveys using the latest technology. This includes a wide-field reflecting telescope with an 8.4-meter (~27.
5-foot) primary mirror that relies on a novel three-mirror design (the) and a 3.2-megapixel Charge-Coupled Device (CCD) imaging camera (the LSST Camera). Once complete, Rubin will perform a 10-year survey of the southern sky known as the While construction on the observatory itself did not begin until 2015, work began on the telescope’s digital cameras and primary mirror much sooner (in 2004 and 2007, respectively). After two decades of work, scientists and engineers at the Department of Energy’s (DOE)– the largest digital camera ever constructed. Once mounted on the Simonyi Survey Telescope, this camera will help researchers observe our Universe in unprecedented detail.(DOE) and is cooperatively operated by NSF NOIRLab and SLAC. When Rubin begins its ten-year survey (scheduled for August 2025), it will help address some of the most pressing and enduring questions in astronomy and cosmolog
LSST Camera Vera C. Rubin Observatory Deep-Sky Surveys Wide-Field Reflecting Telescope Primary Mirror Digital Cameras Astronomy Cosmology
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: petapixel - 🏆 527. / 51 Read more »
Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »
Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »
Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »
Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »
Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »