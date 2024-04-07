Researchers Examine LSST Camera for Vera C. Rubin Observatory

Researchers examine the LSST Camera. The camera will soon be shipped to Chile, where it will be the heart of Vera C. Rubin Observatory (right). Credit: Vera C. Rubin Observatory /DOE/SLAC, formerly the Large Synoptic Survey Telescope (LSST), was formally proposed in 2001 to create an astronomical facility that could conduct deep-sky surveys using the latest technology. This includes a wide-field reflecting telescope with an 8.4-meter (~27.

5-foot) primary mirror that relies on a novel three-mirror design (the) and a 3.2-megapixel Charge-Coupled Device (CCD) imaging camera (the LSST Camera). Once complete, Rubin will perform a 10-year survey of the southern sky known as the While construction on the observatory itself did not begin until 2015, work began on the telescope’s digital cameras and primary mirror much sooner (in 2004 and 2007, respectively). After two decades of work, scientists and engineers at the Department of Energy’s (DOE)– the largest digital camera ever constructed. Once mounted on the Simonyi Survey Telescope, this camera will help researchers observe our Universe in unprecedented detail.(DOE) and is cooperatively operated by NSF NOIRLab and SLAC. When Rubin begins its ten-year survey (scheduled for August 2025), it will help address some of the most pressing and enduring questions in astronomy and cosmolog

LSST Camera Vera C. Rubin Observatory Deep-Sky Surveys Wide-Field Reflecting Telescope Primary Mirror Digital Cameras Astronomy Cosmology

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



universetoday / 🏆 297. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The LSST Camera: The Largest Digital Camera Ever ConstructedThe LSST Camera, built at the Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, is the largest digital camera ever constructed. It consists of 201 custom-designed CCD image sensors arranged across 21 rafts, delivering a total resolution of about 3.2 gigapixels. The camera's construction cost is expected to be near $700 million.

Source: petapixel - 🏆 527. / 51 Read more »

The world’s largest digital camera for astronomy is ready to goReady to scan the night sky for evidence of dark matter and to identify near-Earth asteroids, the camera for the upcoming Vera Rubin Observatory is complete.

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »

Judge approves Trump's $91 million bond in E. Jean Carroll caseLisa Rubin is an MSNBC legal correspondent and a former litigator.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Trump again asks hush money judge to recuse himself less than two weeks before trial startsLisa Rubin is an MSNBC legal correspondent and a former litigator.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

N.Y. AG seeks more information about Trump bond, collateralLisa Rubin is an MSNBC legal correspondent and a former litigator.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

UFC 299: Bantamweight champ Sean O’Malley beats Newport Beach’s Marlon VeraIn a fight that he controlled from the opening round, O’Malley outclassed Vera with his quickness, precision striking and footwork.

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »