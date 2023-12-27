Researchers Discover New Class of Antibiotics Using AI

For the first time in over 60 years, a new class of antibiotics to treat drug-resistant staph infections has been discovered using machine learning by researchers affiliated with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Harvard University, and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Antimicrobial resistance is a leading cause of death globally, and a public health threat. A projected 10 million will die annually by 2050 due to AMR according to Globally, 4.

95 million deaths were associated with bacterial antimicrobial resistance and 1.27 million died directly from antimicrobial resistance according to a 2019 study published in. There are over 2.8 million antimicrobial-resistant infections and 35,000 deaths as a result in the U.S. annually according to th





PsychToday » / 🏆 714. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Postseason Rankings Update for the 2024 Class2024 FIVE-STAR 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟COUNTDOWN Our NEW No. 1 overall player in 2024 is Ohio State commit Jeremiah Smith (Jermiah_Smith1) “There has not been a No. 1 overall wide receiver since Dorial Green-Beckham in 2012 but there has not been a receiver like Smith since arguably Julio Jones in the 2008 class” - adamgorney What made Jeremiah Smith No.1 overall? “He’s fast, he’s strong, he has awesome hands and a phenomenal work ethic to be the best” -AG See the FULL list of the updated five-stars HERE👇

Source: Rivals - 🏆 536. / 51 Read more »

MIT Researchers Develop Machine Learning Model to Calculate Transition States in Chemical ReactionsA team of MIT researchers has developed a machine learning model that can calculate transition states in chemical reactions within a few seconds, providing a faster alternative to traditional quantum chemistry techniques. The model could be used to design new reactions and catalysts, as well as model naturally occurring chemical reactions.

Source: ScienceDaily - 🏆 452. / 53 Read more »

Researchers, Coast Salish people analyze 160-year-old indigenous dog pelt in the Smithsonian's collectionAnthropologists and biologists analyzed genetic clues preserved in the pelt of 'Mutton,' the only known woolly dog fleece in the world, to pinpoint the genes responsible for their highly sought-after woolly fur.

Source: ScienceDaily - 🏆 452. / 53 Read more »

New Laws in Effect for New Jersey in 2024A number of bills have been signed into law in recent months that are in effect for New Jersey in 2024. The new laws include a raise in the Garden State's minimum wage, an expansion for 'Safe Haven' laws, a new pathway for becoming a teacher and the 'Seinfeld Bill' targeting telemarketers.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »

Scientists Discover Electricity Flowing Like Fluid in Strange MetalsScientists have observed electricity flowing like a fluid in a group of strange metals, challenging the basic assumptions about how metals behave. The findings could shed light on strange metals and lead to a reevaluation of how electrical charge can be carried.

Source: LiveScience - 🏆 538. / 51 Read more »

Reindeer Eyes Evolved to Spot Preferred Meal, Researchers SayResearchers from Dartmouth College and the University of St. Andrews report that reindeer eyes may have evolved to allow them to easily spot their preferred meal in a cold, barren landscape.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »