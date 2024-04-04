Researchers discover key gene for toxic alkaloid in barley

Scientists have investigated the genetic regulation of spike development in barley and wheat and they discovered different barley mutants with wheat-like characteristics. This discovery is a major boost for the global effort in breeding higher-yielding wheat and barley.

Research Gene Toxic Alkaloid Barley Wheat Mutants Breeding Higher-Yielding

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ScienceDaily / 🏆 452. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Southwest aircraft forced to return to Sky Harbor Airport right after take-off due to mechanical issueGovernor Hobbs joined scientists and ASU researchers to talk about taking Arizona out of this world.

Source: 12News - 🏆 586. / 51 Read more »

SpaceX launch over Arizona pushed to SaturdayGovernor Hobbs joined scientists and ASU researchers to talk about taking Arizona out of this world.

Source: 12News - 🏆 586. / 51 Read more »

Researchers reveal impact of brassinosteroid and sugar signal on wheat grain size regulationGrain size plays a central role in determining wheat yield, and precise regulation of grain development has emerged as a key strategy for increasing yields in several staple crops such as rice and maize.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Researchers discover key gene for toxic alkaloid in barleyAll plants mediate their environmental interactions via chemical signals. An example is the alkaloid gramine produced by barley, one of the world's most widely-grown cereals. Gramine provides protection against herbivorous insects and grazing animals and inhibits the growth of other plants.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Wild birth of critically endangered black rhino in Kenya dubbed a 'conservation success' by wildlife researchersThe rhino calf was found in the remote Chyulu Hills in southern Kenya.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Researchers introduce enhanced brain signal analysis techniqueResearchers have introduced a new, refined method for analyzing brain signals, enhancing our understanding of brain functionality. This research has the potential to improve treatments for neurological conditions such as Parkinson's disease, pain, epilepsy and depression.

Source: ScienceDaily - 🏆 452. / 53 Read more »