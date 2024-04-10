Researchers Develop Method to Shield Floating Carbon Wafers

Led by a team from the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology (OIST) in Japan , researchers have found a way to shield thin wafers of carbon as they hover freely above a grid of magnets, making them less susceptible to interference. By placing a thin slice of the material over a suitable ferromagnetic material, a small platform can be created that is isolated from its surroundings. This allows the wafer to be effectively isolated from colliding particles and external disturbances .

However, electrical currents within the layers of graphite cause energy loss in the system. To counteract this, the researchers coated the wafer with wax, making it an electrical insulator and protecting against rapid energy loss

Researchers Okinawa Institute Of Science And Technology Japan Shield Carbon Wafers Magnets Interference External Disturbances Wax Energy Loss

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ScienceAlert / 🏆 63. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Researchers Develop Method for Synthesis of Hundreds of New 2D MaterialsResearchers at Linköping University, Sweden, have developed a method that enables the synthesis of hundreds of new 2D materials, which exhibit unique properties and are appealing for energy storage, catalysis, and water purification.

Source: ScienceDaily - 🏆 452. / 53 Read more »

Researchers develop genomic method of monitoring for pesticide resistanceFarmers rely on pesticides to control agricultural pests. But insects often develop resistance to the toxins in pesticides. University of Maryland researchers have developed and successfully tested a strategy for using genomics to monitor for and identify emerging resistance to specific toxins early, well before it becomes a widespread problem.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Researchers develop affordable, user-friendly method for single-cell reactions at the nanoliter levelScaling down single-cell reactions to the nanoliter level is critical to minimize the risk of contamination, increase reaction efficiency, and reduce costs.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Researchers propose electrocatalytic ammonia synthesis as a more environmentally friendly methodA team of researchers has unveiled a promising alternative to the conventional means of synthesizing ammonia, one that is more environmentally friendly.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Engineers develop novel method for manufacturing CAR T cells using lipid nanoparticlesFor patients with certain types of cancer, CAR T cell therapy has been nothing short of life changing. Developed in part by Carl June, Richard W.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Researchers reveal new method for calculating mechanical properties of solids using machine learningA research team from Skoltech introduced a new method that takes advantage of machine learning for studying the properties of polycrystals, composites, and multiphase systems. It attained high accuracy, nearly as good as that of quantum-mechanical methods, which are only applicable to materials with less than a few hundred atoms.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »