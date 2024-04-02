Researchers Develop Early Horse Osteoarthritis Detection Tool

Researchers have developed a tool for early detection of osteoarthritis in horses. The tool uses infrared imaging to identify changes in the temperature of the horse's joints, which can indicate the presence of osteoarthritis. This early detection can help veterinarians intervene earlier and provide appropriate treatment to prevent further damage.

The researchers hope that this tool will improve the welfare of horses and reduce the economic burden associated with osteoarthritis in the equine industry

