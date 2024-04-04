Researchers at EPFL aim to solve airflow control issue for vertical-axis wind turbines

Wind turbines (HAWTs) dominate the modern wind energy landscape, vertical-axis wind turbines (VAWTs) have a rich historical origin. Their origins date back to the eighth century in the Middle East for grain milling. VAWTs, spinning perpendicular to the wind, offer advantages such as higher wind energy density. Also, it features quieter operation due to slower rotation and a smaller spatial footprint for equivalent output, both onshore and offshore.

Moreover, their lateral blade movement is more wildlife-friendly, allowing birds to avoid them more easily. Despite these benefits, VAWTs remain rare in today’s wind energy market. The issue came down to an engineering problem – airflow control, which researchers at the School of Engineering Unsteady Flow Diagnostics Lab (UNFOLD) at EPFL promise to solve

Wind Turbines Vertical-Axis Wind Turbines Vawts Wind Energy Airflow Control Engineering Problem EPFL UNFOLD

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



IntEngineering / 🏆 287. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Researchers realize electrochemical conversion of methane and O₂ to HCOOH at room temperatureDirect conversion of CH4 and O2 to value-added chemicals is important for natural gas industries. However, challenges remain due to the difficulty of O2 activation in forming active oxygen species for CH4 activation under mild conditions.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Researchers uncover the microbial secrets of dry eyeResearchers have used advanced sequencing technology to determine how the mix of microbes present in patients with healthy eyes differs from the mix found in patients with dry eye. The new work could lead to improved treatments for various eye problems and for diseases affecting other parts of the body.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Researchers uncover the microbial secrets of dry eyeResearchers have used advanced sequencing technology to determine how the mix of microbes present in patients with healthy eyes differs from the mix found in patients with dry eye. The new work could lead to improved treatments for various eye problems and for diseases affecting other parts of the body.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Researchers show that introduced tardigrade proteins can slow metabolism in human cellsUniversity of Wyoming researchers have gained further insight into how tardigrades survive extreme conditions and have shown that proteins from the microscopic creatures expressed in human cells can slow down molecular processes.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Researchers made new AI models that can teach each other with almost no help from humansA group of scientists have created AI that can talk to each other and even pass along skills, but they still require human input.

Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »

The Dawn of Green Chemistry: Researchers Unveil Tenfold Increase in Reaction EfficiencyScience, Space and Technology News 2024

Source: SciTechDaily1 - 🏆 84. / 68 Read more »