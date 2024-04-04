Research Associate Position for Cardio-Respiratory Phenotyping Screen in Neonate Mice

We are seeking a highly motivated and well-organized person to lead a team to run a cardio-respiratory phenotyping screen in neonate mice . The screen aims to uncover genes that underlie congenital disease and discover new drugs and other small molecules that can lead to patient treatments. The Research Associate will manage a team including two additional technicians and interface with other lab stake holders. They should have good interpersonal, communication, and organization skills.

The pipeline consists of robotic platforms that automatically measures neonate cardio-respiratory function. Data is transferred off the systems for automated analysis on networks storage. Work will focus on 1) managing the team that operates the pipeline and ensuring its smooth operation; 2) organizing experiments and setting screening priorities for genes, drugs, and other models; 3) organizing, analyzing and presenting the resulting dat

Research Associate Cardio-Respiratory Phenotyping Neonate Mice Congenital Disease Drugs Small Molecules Team Management Robotic Platforms Data Analysis

