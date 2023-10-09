Rescuers search for survivors days after deadly quakes hit northwest Afghanistan

The Taliban administration said at least 2,400 people were killed and many more injured in the quakes, which were among the world's deadliest this year after tremors in Turkey and Syria, in which an estimated 50,000 people were killed.

"The operation is still going on, still some people are being pulling out of the rubble," the spokesman of Herat's governor, Nissar Ahmad Elyias, told Reuters, adding that more than a dozen villages around Herat were also affected.

"Many of our family members have been martyred, including one of my sons, and my other son is also injured," Herat resident Mir Ahmed told Reuters at a hospital that was treating many survivors.Hemmed in by mountains, Afghanistan has a history of strong earthquakes, many in the rugged Hindu Kush region bordering Pakistan. headtopics.com

In a statement late on Sunday, the U.N. Humanitarian Office put the death toll from the quakes at 1,023, with an additional 1,663 people injured, and more than 500 missing. It said all the homes in the Zindajan district in Herat were destroyed.

Diplomats and aid officials say concerns over Taliban restrictions on women and competing global humanitarian crises are causing donors to pull back on financial support. The Islamist government has ordered most Afghan female aid staff not to work, although with exemptions in health and education. headtopics.com

