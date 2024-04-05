Rescuers Search for Missing People in Taiwan Earthquake

Rescue rs in Taiwan are searching for a dozen people still missing and have airlifted others to safety following a 7.4-magnitude earthquake. The death toll has risen to 12, with two more bodies found in the mountains of Hualien county. The quake caused damage to roads and triggered landslides, leaving hundreds of people stranded in Taroko National Park . Rescue efforts have been hindered by the risk of further landslides, rockfalls, and intermittent rain.

Aftershocks continue to be felt, with hundreds occurring since Wednesday

