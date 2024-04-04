Rescuers Search for Missing After Major Earthquake in Taiwan

Rescuers in Taiwan are searching for those missing after a major earthquake, as the death toll rises to 10. About 700 people are still missing or stranded, including over 600 who are trapped inside a hotel called Silks Place Taroko. The earthquake, the strongest in a quarter century, has caused significant damage to buildings and left others stranded in remote areas.

Rescue efforts are underway in the eastern coastal city of Hualien, where workers are stabilizing damaged buildings and officials are conducting investigations

Rescuers in Taiwan search for those missing after major earthquakeRescuers searched Thursday for dozens of people still missing a day after Taiwan's strongest earthquake in a quarter century damaged buildings, killed nine people, and left others stranded in remote areas or sleeping in tents.

Rescuers Search for Missing After Major Earthquake in TaiwanRescuers in Taiwan search for those missing after major earthquake as death toll rises to 10. About 700 people were either still missing or stranded Thursday, including over 600 who were stranded inside a hotel called Silks Place Taroko.

