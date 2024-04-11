Rescuers Search for Gray Whale Entangled in Gill Net off Northern California Coast

Rescuers were searching Wednesday for a gray whale last spotted off Northern California 's coast with its tail entangled in a massive gill net . The 30-foot (9-meter) whale was spotted Tuesday near San Francisco swimming north as part of gray whale s' annual migration from Mexico to Alaska . It was dragging the net with two bright red buoys that rescuers attached to it on March 22, when the animal was first spotted off Laguna Beach in Southern California.

Justin Viezbicke, coordinator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries' California marine mammal stranding response, said the rescue team pulled up behind the animal on Tuesday but could not cut the net because it became aggressive. “The team went out there yesterday and made some attempts but as the team approached, the animal became very reactive,” Viezbicke said. NOAA's team, which is working on the rescue effort with the Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito, California, was searching Wednesday for the whale north of San Francisc

