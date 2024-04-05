Rescue Teams Search for Family Trapped in Rockslide After Taiwan Earthquake

Rescue teams are searching for a family of five feared trapped in a rockslide following Taiwan 's earthquake. Two bodies have been found in Taroko National Park , with four other victims also discovered.

The family had gone on a hike after visiting ancestral sites. In Hualien, workers are demolishing a leaning five-story building damaged by the earthquake.

