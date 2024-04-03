Rescue Efforts Underway in Hualien After Earthquake Kills Nine

Rescuers fanned out in Hualien, looking for people who may be trapped and using excavators to stabilize damaged buildings during the morning rush hour Wednesday, killing nine people, stranding dozens of workers at quarries and sending some residents scrambling out the windows of damaged buildings., which also injured more than 1,000, was centered off the coast of rural, mountainous Hualien County, where some buildings leaned at severe angles, their ground floors crushed.

Just over 150 kilometers (93 miles) away in the capital of Taipei, tiles fell from older buildings, and schools evacuated students to sports fields as aftershocks rattled the island nation

