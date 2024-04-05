Rescue Efforts Underway After Strong Earthquake Hits Taiwan

Rescue rs searched for missing people and worked to reach hundreds stranded on Thursday after Taiwan ’s strongest earthquake in 25 years sent boulders and mud tumbling down mountainsides, blocking roads.

The demolition process of a building in Hualien that was tilted when the earthquake hit Taiwan started on Friday. The 10-story structure called the Uranus Building, which housed a mix of homes and shops, was thrown dramatically off-kilter by the quake and appeared to be on the verge of collapse.

