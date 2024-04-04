Rescue Efforts Continue After 7.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Taiwan

Rescue rs continued the search Thursday for dozens of people still missing after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake rocked Taiwan , killed 10 people and injured more than 1,000. Buildings across the island nation tilt at odd angles and threaten to collapse as workers attempt to stabilize the structures.

In the city of Hualien, near the epicenter on Taiwan's east coast, Mayor Hsu Chen-wei said 48 residential buildings were damaged by Wednesday's quake and subsequent aftershocks, according to the Associated Press. Though some Hualien residents are staying in tents, life on the island is beginning to return to normal. Some local rail service in Hualien has resumed and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., a global leader in computer chip manufacturing, has restarted operations, the Central News Agency reported, per the AP. Residents of damaged buildings have been evacuated to temporary shelters while work continues to prevent collapse

